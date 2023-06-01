PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says the only legacy the UPND government will leave behind will be that of having arrested several people during their tenure. In an interview, Friday, Chama said Zambians would have been shocked had they allowed the PF to govern the country for just 20 or 30 years. “If the Zambian people would have given us Zambia for just 20, 30 years, you would have been shocked, and you know people who are praising what we did are those people who have not been to Zambia for a long time. Hopeless of all hopelessness, inchito kwikata abantu (their job is just arresting people). I’m just from court, they arrested me, Shakafuswa a young man, parliamentarian baikata…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.