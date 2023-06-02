HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says in 2022, 46% of mental disorders recorded at Chainama Hospital were due to alcohol abuse. Speaking at a high-level meeting organised by Civil Society Organisations on the need to curb the illegal selling of alcohol on the street, Wednesday, Masebo said the harmful use of alcohol was a causal factor for more than 200 diseases and injury conditions, leading to over three million deaths every year globally. “Harmful use of alcohol is a causal factor for more than 200 diseases and injury conditions, leading to over 3 million deaths every year globally. Beyond health consequences, harmful use of alcohol causes significant social and economic losses to individuals and society at large. Harmful use of alcohol…...