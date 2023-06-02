POLICE in Lusaka have jointly charged and arrested former Zambia Revenue Authority commissioner general Kingsley Chanda and former ZRA director of administration with 44 counts of abuse of authority of office and wilful failure to comply with the law or applicable procedure. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the duo failed to comply with any law or applicable procedure or guidelines and abused their authority of office in relation to the disposal of 22 used Zambia Revenue vehicles. “Police in Lusaka have jointly charged and arrested Dr Kingsley Chanda aged 53, the former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General and Mr Callistus Kaoma aged 53, a former Zambia Revenue Authority Director of Administration with 22 counts of Wilful…...



