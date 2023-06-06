The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved a downward adjustment of bus fares by K1 for Lusaka, Copperbelt and local towns and 5% for intercity long distance routes effective June 6, 2023. In a statement, Tuesday, RTSA Acting Head Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa directed bus operators to revise the bus fare charts accordingly and display them in all the buses. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved a downward adjustment of bus fares, pursuant to Section 107 (11) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2006 as amended by Act No.8 of 2022. The approved downward variation in bus fares is as follows: 1. Intercity – Long Distance 5%, 2. Copperbelt Local and other towns…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.