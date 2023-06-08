FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has attributed the delay to commence the construction of secondary schools under the Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP) to a change in the school designs. He, however, assures that the construction will commence soon. The Ministry of Education is expected to construct 120 secondary schools countrywide under ZEEP following the conclusion of negotiations between government and the World Bank for additional financing. In an interview, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said most of the schools being built under the project were in rural areas and needed to have teachers’ houses. “We are about to start, there was a bit of a delay because there were changes to the designs of the schools. Most of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.