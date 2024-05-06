LUMWANA Radiant coach Bilton Musonda says the team will now challenge for the National Division One title after securing promotion to the MTN Super League. Lumwana joins already-qualified Nchanga Rangers in the Super League after a narrow 1-0 victory against Kitwe United on Saturday. Musonda’s side tops the National Division One table with 60 points after 31 games, two better than Nchanga Rangers, who have a game in hand. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Sunday, Musonda described qualification to the Super League as a step in the right direction. “Promotion to the MTN Super League means a lot and is a step in the right direction. It’s good to be back where we belong as Lumwana, and work...