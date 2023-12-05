NATIONAL Division One side Lumwana Radiants’ newly appointed coach Bilton Musonda has promised to guide the team back into the MTN Super League. The North Western Province-based outfit yesterday re-appointed Musonda to take charge of the team until the end of the season on a performance-based contract. Musonda is returning to North Western, seven months after his last stint in April when he resigned after being in charge of the team for two years. The former Green Buffaloes coach will be assisted by Allan Kamwanga. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony yesterday, Musonda expressed gratitude to the club’s executive for showing confidence in him. He said his technical bench would work hard and ensure the team meets its set objectives of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.