HOME Affairs Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba says the Patriotic Front has been given enough time to put its house in order to prevent de-registration, and should therefore not blame anyone if it goes to sleep. And Akafumba has challenged the PF to show proof that it has fulfilled conditions to prevent its de-registration. Last month, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda said the Registrar of Societies had, as a matter of fact, confirmed receipt of the full list of office bearers submitted by the party. This was a few weeks after Chief Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende wrote to the Patriotic Front, notifying them of her intention to deregister the opposition political party for failure to avail a complete…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.