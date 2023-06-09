Nalolo MP Imanga Wamunyima speaks when the Ministry of Energy permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament on November 16, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NALOLO PNUP member of parliament Imanga Wamunyima says the conviction of a health worker and a security guard by the Mongu Magistrates’ Court for theft of essential drugs will send a strong message to would-be offenders. The lawmaker, however, says courts should mete out stiffer punishments to such culprits. The Mongu Magistrates’ Court recently handed a nine months jail sentence to a male nurse and a security guard for theft of essential medicines in Nalolo District, Western Province. According to a post shared on the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Facebook page, Wednesday, Dan Mwale and Siyanda Kandandu were arrested and charged with theft by a public servant for stealing coartem. In an interview, Wamunyima called for stiffer…...