NALOLO PNUP member of parliament Imanga Wamunyima says the conviction of a health worker and a security guard by the Mongu Magistrates’ Court for theft of essential drugs will send a strong message to would-be offenders. The lawmaker, however, says courts should mete out stiffer punishments to such culprits. The Mongu Magistrates’ Court recently handed a nine months jail sentence to a male nurse and a security guard for theft of essential medicines in Nalolo District, Western Province. According to a post shared on the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Facebook page, Wednesday, Dan Mwale and Siyanda Kandandu were arrested and charged with theft by a public servant for stealing coartem. In an interview, Wamunyima called for stiffer…...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe