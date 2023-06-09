THE United Nations General Assembly has elected Zambia as a member of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). According to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Permanent Mission of Zambia to the United Nations Namatama Njekwa, Friday, the country was elected together with four other African countries which include Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, and Senegal. She stated that in confirming the election outcome, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Chola Milambo, noted that the country’s membership in ECOSOC would give it an opportunity to join the rest of the world in articulating issues that fall under economic diplomacy. “Zambia, on June 8, was elected as a member of the Economic and Social…...



