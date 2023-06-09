TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has expressed concern over the delay by police to take former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba to court following his arrest. TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says Zimba’s continued detention without being taken to court is an infringement of his rights and calls into question government’s commitment to the rule of law. Last week, police in Lusaka arrested Zimba and three others for the offence of being in possession of articles for terrorism. In a statement, last Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Zimba and the others were alleged to have been in possession of offensive articles namely Deep 600, Halothane and others, with intent to endanger life. Zimba has been in detention…...



