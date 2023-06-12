ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says the UPND is allowed to dream that it will rule for over 23 years because all indicators are that it’s a one-term government. Commenting on UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso’s remarks that people should get used to having the UPND in power as it would rule for more than 23 years, Fube said these remarks showed desperation. “For us, it’s a good thing that they are dreaming because dreaming is fine. You only dream when you’re sleeping, which is good. So they are sleeping on the wheel, let them sleep some more, keep dreaming, which is okay, but they should wait until we launch our manifesto and then we begin to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.