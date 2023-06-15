MEDICAL for Quality Healthcare Zambia director general Dr Quincy Mwabu has hailed government for releasing funds to procure new cancer treatment machines for the Cancer Diseases Hospital. On Tuesday, Ministry Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana announced that the government had released funds to buy new equipment for the Cancer Diseases Hospital and that government had signed a US$16 million contract with Avic to build and equip a new cancer hospital in Ndola while plans for a replica in Livingstone were also unfolding. Commenting on this in an interview, Dr Mwabu said 50 percent of cancer patients needed radiation treatment. “We have been urging the government to make sure that they procure modern equipment at least at Cancer Diseases…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.