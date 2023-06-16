LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo said UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda is obligated to monitor CDF projects because he is the ruling party’s chief executive officer. Some stakeholders, among them Shiwangandu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo, have accused Imenda of assuming the role of Local Government Minister by inspecting CDF projects. PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile also accused Imenda of undermining the Local Government and Rural Development Minister. But reacting to this, the UPND Secretary General said the people questioning in what capacity he was monitoring CDF projects across the country were not used to having a transparent and accountable government. Meanwhile, in an interview, Wednesday, Nkombo said Imenda was not interfering with his duties in…...



