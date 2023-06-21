BUSES and Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia national secretary Sydney Mbewe says it appears President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement of ending caderism has not been embraced by some party members. And Mbewe says bus drivers have not effected the latest fare price reductions announced by RTSA. A number of drivers who sought anonymity lamented that cadres were still harassing them, especially along Freedom Way. And in an interview, Monday, Mbewe said the trend of cadres collecting money from bus drivers had not stopped. “We have stated over a long period of time since the President made the comment through a pronouncement that we would not like to see cadres in markets and bus stations but the President’s commitment has not been…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.