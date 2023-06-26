UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Mandevu PF Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa is right when he argues that police will de-campaign the ruling if they continue being brutal and acting outside the provisions of the law. Recently, Shakafuswa advised President Hakainde Hichilema to be wary of the police as they would de-campaign him the same way they did his predecessor Edgar Lungu. Commenting on this in an interview, Mweetwa welcomed the advice, noting that sometimes, political opponents had the ability to tell the truth which friends couldn’t do. “Yes, that is true. If the police are going to be brutal, if the police are going to act outside the provisions of the law and use they impunity of uniform, straight…...



