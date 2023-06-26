POLICE have arrested and charged former president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso Lungu and his wife Matilda Milinga, both directors of Saloid Traders Limited, for the offence of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Dalitso has been arrested for being in possession of 21 motor vehicles and fixed assets valued at K31,517,300, all registered in his name, and for allegedly laundering money amounting to K23,981,966.45 which he was depositing into his company’s account. Meanwhile, the company allegedly owns 48 vehicles all valued at K23,258,405 and fixed assets valued at K12,825,100, suspected to be proceeds of crime. But PF presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile has described Dalitso’s arrest as continued persecution and tormenting of Lungu and his family. In a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.