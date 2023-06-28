Matero PF Member of Parliament Miles Sampa during the Church service at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus Pope Square in Lusaka on May 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa has accused his party of using his court cases as a scapegoat to delay the holding of a convention. And Sampa says PF members are only using former president Edgar Lungu to play politics because they cannot stand on their own. The PF Central Committee at its meeting held on Saturday approved the proposed dates of July 29, 2023, for holding the party’s constitutional conference and October 29, 2023, for the extra-ordinary general conference. Commenting on the outcome of the meeting in an interview, Sampa wondered why the two events were not held at the same time. “The proof is in the pudding but we have seen these dates set and ignored from…...