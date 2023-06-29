THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has restricted K28 million currently invested in treasury bills held by an individual. Speaking during the Zambia Fraud Symposium organised by Stanbic Bank and the Bankers Association of Zambia in Lusaka, Wednesday, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba disclosed that the commission was investigating a person who suddenly acquired K28 million. “Currently, ladies and gentlemen, I would even like to inform you that there is one person we have been investigating who all of a sudden has K28 million rebased. And sorry Deputy Bank of Zambia Governor, it’s actually sitting in the treasury bills. We have restricted that money. From nowhere, the guy showed up with that kind of money,” Shamakamba said. Shamakamba said it was difficult…...



