POLICE in Lusaka have arrested six out of 15 suspected criminals who staged a robbery inside Kingsland City in Ibex Hill area. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the suspects, who were armed with machetes and other weapons, stole scaffolds and armoured cables. He said the suspects tied up security guards before stabbing them in their hands with sharp instruments. “Police in Lusaka have arrested six out of the 15 suspected criminals who staged a robbery inside Kingsland City in Ibex Hill area and stole scaffolds and armoured cables. The suspects, who were armed with machetes and other offensive weapons, tied up the security guards before stabbing them in their hands with sharp instruments. The incident…...



