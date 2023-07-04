PRISONS Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka has urged government to allocate enough resources towards the development of criminal justice system infrastructure. In an interview, Monday, Malembeka noted that congestion was still a problem in correctional facilities, and further demanded a reduction of the backlog of persons awaiting trial. “I would like to commend government for managing the debt restructuring. My strong appeal, my humble appeal, my expectation as an ex-prisoner is that in the next three years, we will have enough room to reserve some money, build up our budget. Then next year 2024, we expect enough allocation towards the development of the criminal justice system infrastructure. They have placed judges now in all the 10…...



