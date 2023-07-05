PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema must not paint a narrative that the former ruling party borrowed money which was wasted when he is the number one beneficiary. Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, Saturday, President Hichilema said, “…All these people talking about other things are the ones who brought the python in the house. They should have a little respect. They should have a sense of shame, insoni ebuntu. You bring a snake in the house, it starts biting children, another person removes it, who has worked well? Tell them to sit in their houses and watch. When you go back home today, tell them Bally has said sit down…...



