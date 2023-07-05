MINISTRY of Local Government Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri says government is concerned that some local authorities are still failing to pay workers despite the fact that cadres are no longer running markets and bus stations. A few weeks ago, some Lusaka City Council workers protested over three months’ salary arrears. In an interview, Sunday, Phiri observed that there hasn’t been a corresponding increase in local authorities’ own revenue despite the removal of cadres from markets and bus stations. He attributed this to poor collection efficiency across all revenue streams. “We are aware and concerned as government that some local authorities have salary arrears ranging from one month to months. This is a worrying trend, because having removed…...



