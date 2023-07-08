PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has been awarded an honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters by the Valley View University of Ghana. And President Hichilema says he graciously accepts and values the Honorary Degree but his official title will remain as “Mr President,” the current and customary prefix of the State. The President says the Honorary Degree is in recognition of his commitment to democracy, freedom, and the country’s Christian faith. Speaking during the first Special Congregation ceremony for the conferment of Honorary Degrees at the university, Friday, President Hichilema thanked the institution for the honor and said education was the best equaliser and investment. “Thank you for your thoughtfulness, thank you to your selection panels for selecting only four of…...



