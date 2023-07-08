POLICE in Mansa have jointly arrested and charged 19 people for mining 23 tonnes of Sugilite without a license. Among those arrested include former Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika, Northern Province Police Commissioner Gloria Mulele, Luapula Province UPND Youth Chairperson Nelson Kalembwe and UPND Provincial Youth Leader Jones Nkandu. Others are; former Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Mwansa, former Nchelenge District Commissioner Robert Mutepuka, former Mwansabombwe District Commissioner Morton Sikazwe, some businessmen and police officers, among others. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the 19 have been charged with carrying out mining operations without a license and conveying property reasonably to have been unlawfully acquired. “Police in Mansa have jointly arrested and charged nineteen people for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.