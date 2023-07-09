A LUFWANYAMA man has hanged himself after shooting his wife to death over a dispute on their son’s paternity. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident happened on Saturday between 10:00 hours and 13:00 hours at Chipese section of Fungulwe area. Mweemba said Saela Walubita, 72, shot dead his wife Safi Mayonde aged 42 at her farm within Lufwanyama district. He said Safi’s brother, Smart Mayonde, is the one who reported the matter to the police. “A woman in Lufwanyama has died after she was shot four times by her husband who also later committed suicde following a misunderstanding on child paternity,” Mweemba stated. He said brief facts were that the two had a child aged 3 and they had been having…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.