STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked Auditor General Dick Sichembe for his services following his resignation. In a statement, Wednesday, Hamasaka said President Hichilema has, with immediate effect, accepted the notice of resignation from Dr Sichembe. “President Hakainde Hichilema has, with immediate effect, accepted the notice of resignation from the Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe. This is in line with the provisions of Article 252 (4) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. The President has since thanked Dr Sichembe for the service he rendered to the country and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” said Hamasaka. In May this year, Dr Sichembe recommended that the President should appoint Dr Ron…...



