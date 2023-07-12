UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba is envious of President Hakainde Hichilema because he has achieved so many things in a short period of time. Earlier this week, Kabimba mocked President Hichilema’s Honorary Doctorate which was conferred on him at Valley View University in Ghana, saying he obtained the title from a university which is ranked number 9,000 in the world. Reacting to Kabimba’s statement in an interview, Tuesday, Imenda said Zambians should be proud of the President for gaining international recognition regardless of the ranking of the university. “The thing is with Edgar Lungu he did not even deserve that, his regime was the worst and I don’t even want to say much…....



