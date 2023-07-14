EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has lamented that the grants which government is disbursing to schools have continued to be abused. And Syakalima says the country currently has over 5 million learners as a result of the free education policy. Speaking during the Ministerial Stakeholder Meeting, Thursday, Syakalima warned that those abusing government funds would be dealt with. “This country lost direction at some point where our cooperating partners left the education system because of our behaviour. Today, the two PSs you are here, we are putting in money into grants and the ugly face which is coming back to me to face [us] is that they are being abused. The grants that government is giving to our schools are being abused…....



