KAWAMBWA PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa has handed himself to the police after being in hiding for several weeks. Chilangwa, who is also PF deputy Secretary General, has been in hiding since May when the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court issued a bench warrant against him. This is in a matter in which Chilangwa and six others are charged with arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property, and four counts of assault. Confirming the development in a statement, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Chilangwa handed himself to Kawambwa police around 12:45 hours today. He said Chilangwa, who has since been detained in custody, will on Monday be presented before the court in Kawambwa that issued a bench warrant against him. “Honourable…...



