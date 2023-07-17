FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is unfortunate that Zambia Revenue Authority staff are the ones who have been correcting mistakes on the online tax platform which Copperbelt University was contracted to develop at a contract sum of $3.5 million. And Dr Musokotwane says institutions like CBU ought to display more competence. In November last year, ZRA said Copperbelt University violated the $3.5 million contract when it sub-contracted another company at $966,720, without approval from the Authority. The Public Accounts Committee also heard that ZRA irregularly signed off a Certificate of Completion before the University actually developed nine modules to be included in the online tax system. In the National Assembly, Friday, Mpika PF member of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.