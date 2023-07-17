CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says the UPND government over-hyped the debt restructuring process, making it appear like prices of commodities like cooking oil would reduce once the deal was clinched. In an interview, Thursday, Kalaba said the new dawn government had continued lying to citizens. “First of all, the UPND is a government that is full of people who like lying. Because of their lying methods which they used to get into government, they have continued to lie to the citizenry even when they are in government. They are making things very difficult for themselves because they made it look like when they do the debt deferment, the price of cooking oil and other essential commodities will collapse, just…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.