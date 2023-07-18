UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Brian Mundubile’s claims that the ruling party wants to cause a by-election in Kawambwa are highly misplaced and baseless as the party has no such intentions. Mundubile, who is leader of the opposition in Parliament, recently claimed that the UPND wanted to cause a by-election in Kawambwa, hence the persecution, petitions and unfair treatment of the area Member of Parliament, Nickson Chilangwa. But in an interview, Mweetwa said the PF will naturally phase out of the political scene without the UPND having any hand in it. “The comments by honourable Mundubile are highly misplaced and baseless. He is merely politicking and no one should take him seriously. The PF are just scared of a by-election…...



