SOME hackers introduced malware onto National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) systems about a fortnight ago, stealing substantial amounts of data and causing disruptions for the authority’s clients. But NAPSA says it had put its systems on maintenance to ensure they were operating at an optimum level, without addressing queries on the hacking. In a press query, Monday, Diggers asked whether NAPSA had managed to identify the hackers, among other questions. “News Diggers has learnt that your systems were recently compromised by hackers and a substantial amount of information was lost. As a result, most of your clients were unable to access information or file their returns on time. Arising from this, we have the following questions: 1. Have you managed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.