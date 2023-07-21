THE women’s movement in Zambia has expressed concern over increased cases of sexual abuse against the girl child as evidenced by recent media reports and quarterly statistics by Zambia Police Victim Support Unit (VSU). In a joint statement yesterday, YWCA national president Patricia Mubanga and NGOCC chairperson Grace Sinkamba cited cases of a 14-year-old girl of Mwanjuni in Chibombo District who was abused by a Seventh Day Adventist Church elder and the case of missing records of a defilement involving a 15-year-old girl at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital. They stated that the two incidences pointed to the fact that incidences of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) were on the upswing in the country. “The women’s movement in Zambia is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.