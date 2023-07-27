THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has warned that corrupt individuals and entities should expect harder times ahead because it will vigorously pursue them. And Transparency International Zambia programmes manager Raymond Mutale has urged government to expedite the process of developing the National Anti-Corruption Policy. But Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary Thandiwe Oteng has assured stakeholders that the policy will be launched before the end of 2023. Officiating at a stakeholder validation meeting of the National Policy on Anti-Corruption, Wednesday, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba said the policy was in harmony with the government’s ‘zero tolerance to corruption’ stance. “We are all aware of government’s stance on corruption, which is ‘zero tolerance to corruption’ in all its forms and regardless of who…...



