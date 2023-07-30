FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will undertake a State visit to Israel from July 31 to August 2, 2023, at the invitation of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. In a statement, Sunday, Kakubo said President Hichilema would be accompanied by First Lady, Mutinta. He said a key highlight of the visit would be the signing of the Zambia–Israel General Framework Agreement of Cooperation, jointly presided over by the two Heads of State. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, will undertake a State Visit to the State of…...



