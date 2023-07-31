THE Department of Immigration has apprehended over 650 persons of different nationalities in a clean-up operation in Lusaka. In a statement, Monday, Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the operation mainly targeted churches and covered areas which included Mandevu, Barlastone, Matero, Libala and COMESA Market. “The Department of Immigration on 30th July 2023, apprehended 679 persons of different nationalities. This was in a clean-up operation conducted by a combined team of Immigration Officers and officers from other security wings. The operation mainly targeted churches and aimed to rid Lusaka of illegal immigrants. The areas covered included Mandevu, Barlastone, Matero, Libala and COMESA Market. Of the 679 apprehended, 283, including 258 Zambians, were released unconditionally after preliminary screening…...



