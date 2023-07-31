Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 23-year-old Law student of Rockview University for stabbing his fellow student. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the victim, Kelvin Mwale, also 23 was stabled using a knife by Chipipa Saenge. Hamoonga stated that Mwale had since been discharged from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital while the suspect was detained awaiting trial. “Police at Mwanjuni Police Post have arrested and charged Chipipa Saenge aged 23 a Law School student at Rockview University for the offence of Unlawful Wounding Contrary to Section 232 (a) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. This follows after Rabbeca Nakazwe aged 39 a management staff and Land lord of the boarding houses at…...