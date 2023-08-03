POLICE in Lusangazi district have arrested a 49-year-old man for murdering a three-year-old child for ritual purposes. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect identified as Rabson Sakala while accompanied by his friend, Benson Sakala, went to consult a witch doctor who told them to kill a child and present private parts to him in order for them to become rich. “Police on August 1, 2023 arrested and charged M/Rabson Sakala aged 49 of Village 87 in Chief Sandwe in Lusangazi district for the offence of murder involving a child. This followed after police received a report of a missing child from F/Nyawa Phiri aged 37, a teacher at Kasangazi Primary School of Lusangazi District who…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.