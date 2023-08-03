POLICE in Lusangazi district have arrested a 49-year-old man for murdering a three-year-old child for ritual purposes. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect identified as Rabson Sakala while accompanied by his friend, Benson Sakala, went to consult a witch doctor who told them to kill a child and present private parts to him in order for them to become rich. “Police on August 1, 2023 arrested and charged M/Rabson Sakala aged 49 of Village 87 in Chief Sandwe in Lusangazi district for the offence of murder involving a child. This followed after police received a report of a missing child from F/Nyawa Phiri aged 37, a teacher at Kasangazi Primary School of Lusangazi District who…...