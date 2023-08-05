Former Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer Zindaba Soko leaves the Lusaka Magistrates' Court after he appeared on January 2, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have detained former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko for allegedly forging a passport and a National Registration Card bearing the name of a deceased person. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Soko obtained a passport for a Ugandan identified as Kisambara Smith bearing the deceased’s name John Tembo. “Police in Chilenje have today Friday, August 4, 2023 detained in police custody M/ Zindaba Soko aged 45 of plot number 1345/M Libala, old Lilayi Road in Lusaka, for the alleged offence of Forgery. This is in connection with a Zambian National Registration Card number 255428/10/1 bearing the names of John Tembo (deceased) and a Zambian passport in the same names which he obtained for a male…...