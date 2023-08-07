ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) Secretary General Kaumba Tolopu has expressed worry over revelations that 70 arrests were made for theft of drugs in the last three years. And Dr Tolopu says the association is happy that the Ministry of Health has stopped generalising all healthcare workers as thieves. Meanwhile, Resident Doctors Association of Zambia president Dr Mweushi Mphande says he is also saddened by the recent revelation that 26 healthcare workers were convicted for the theft of medical supplies. Last week, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said her ministry had, through the Joint National Taskforce against thefts of medicines and medical supplies, facilitated a total of 70 arrests with 35 convictions between 2020 and 2023, of which 26 are health workers…....



