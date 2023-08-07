Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 21-year-old woman of Chazanga township for stealing a one-day-old baby at Matero level one Hospital. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect, Monica Tembo, stole the baby after lying to the child’s mother that her relatives were at the hospital to pick her up. “Police in Matero today August 07, 2023 at 11:00 hours received a report of child stealing in which female Martha Manda aged 36 of house 4099 Salima road Matero, a registered nurse at Matero level one Hospital reported on behalf of female Cecilia Siame Chanda aged 20 of Lusaka West that her one-day-old baby boy was stolen by a woman identified as Monica Maureen Tembo aged…...