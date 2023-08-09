THE Non-governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has called on government to facilitate a stand alone national referendum that should include the expanded bill of rights. And NGOCC says Civil Society Organisations have not been compromised by the UPND government as they continue to speak about issues that affect the country. Speaking during a media training on Social, Economic and Cultural Rights, Tuesday, NGOCC Head of Communication, Advocacy and Networking Whitney Mulobela said holding a national referendum before elections would help to avoid partisan interests. “We need to work together with the media, civil society to advocate and get our government to ensure that we have an expanded bill of rights included. I was emphasising that this is a process that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.