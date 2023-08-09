Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a headteacher at a community school in Matero for personation after he attempted to write GCE examinations on behalf of another person. Police preliminary investigations have revealed that Christopher Lwele, a head teacher at Kwashamukwenu Community Primary School in Matero, was paid K1,000 to write the examination on behalf of Nathan Sikabole, an employee at the National Registration Office in Kabompo District. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Lwele falsely presented himself as Sikabole, a registered candidate for GCE English examinations that were scheduled for August 7, 2023. “Chelston police yesterday received a case of Personation, Forgery and Uttering of a false document. This occurred on August 8, 2023, at about 09:40…...