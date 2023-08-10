TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has challenged the UPND to disclose which corporate entities are funding its Secretary General’s CDF tours and other party activities. TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the UPND should also state how it is dealing with the risk of state capture arising from monies it gets from corporate entities and party sympathisers. UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda said during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview that the money he uses to finance his countrywide inspections of CDF projects is not from government coffers but contributions from private corporate entities and party sympathisers. Imenda said the party had been raising funds through initiatives like the “meet the President” gala dinners which attract various individuals and private corporate entities. But in…...



