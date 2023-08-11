THE Copperbelt University has slapped students with a penalty fee of K500 each following a riot that took place on June 25, 2023, after the death of two students in a road traffic accident, leaving some private and university property damaged. The money is towards the repayment of the damaged property. The students have, however, written to management appealing for a reduction of the surcharge from K500 to K200. In a memo dated August 9, 2023, issued to the student populace, CBU registrar Hellen Mukumba stated that the surcharge fee must be paid before the collection of the 2022/2023 academic year sessional results. “We write in reference to a riot that took place on 25th June 2023, after the death…...



