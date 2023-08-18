PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assumed the Chairmanship of the SADC organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation with a pledge to continue advancing peace. He takes over from Namibian President Dr Hage Geingbo. In his acceptance statement in Angola, Thursday, President Hichilema said the current SADC body was dedicated to work on issues of peace and understood the importance of delivering development. “I am reminded by my predecessor President Geingbo [that] yes, instability if I may, say distorts [and] affects negatively our economic prospects. And it is also true to say that the lack of the development is most likely to bring instabilities in countries so the two go hand in glove as a package. And I want to say…...



