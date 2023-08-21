POLICE in Lusaka have formally arrested and charged Chiengi Independent Member of Parliament Given Katuta with the offence of threatening violence. This is the matter in which Katuta spat on a photojournalist shortly after she was suspended and ordered to leave the National Assembly by Speaker Nelly Mutti. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Katuta had been released on police bond and would appear in court soon. “Police at Emmasdale Station have formally arrested and charged Honourable Given Katuta Mwelwa, an Independent Member of Parliament for Chiyenge for the offence of Threatening Violence. Brief facts of the matter are that the Honourable was ordered by the Speaker of the National Assembly [to leave the National Assembly] after…...



