Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili greets Chief Kaputa at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross during senior Church leaders’ religious engagement under the theme ‘Prophetic agenda for national transformation’ on August 27, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER House of Chiefs chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa says the UPND government’s relationship with traditional leaders has not been the best but it is improving by the day. And Senior Chief Kaputa says it would be unfair to expect President Hakainde Hichilema to attend each and every traditional ceremony in the country. In an interview, the traditional leader stressed that there should be close interactions between government and traditional leaders in order to serve the people better. “We are getting better by the day. It’s not the best but I think we are improving by the day because we know all of us are in governance and what the government wants to do for the masses is the same thing…...